After ICE raid in North Philadelphia, immigration expert says Laken Riley Act will mean more enforcement

What does the Laken Riley Act mean for undocumented people in Philadelphia?

Business was back to normal Wednesday at Complete Auto Wash in North Philadelphia, a day after ICE agents raided the lot and detained seven employees suspected of being in the country illegally.

Jeffrey Lee, the owner of Complete Auto Wash, wasn't ready to speak on camera but told CBS News Philadelphia he runs the family business for his parents who are Korean immigrants, and employs mostly immigrants who he describes as hardworking men making an honest living to support their families.

Lee said ICE never showed a warrant before taking his workers into custody. The men, who are from Mexico and Venezuela, had worked at the car wash for at least 15 years.

Lee said he spoke to two of them and believes they're already being deported.

"If an individual has a deportation order existing, the documentation they have on them is irrelevant really," said Derek DeCosmo, an immigration expert at DeCosmo Law, said. "Immigration is going to seek to enforce that order. It doesn't matter if that order was issued last week or seven years ago."

DeCosmo, who specializes in deportation cases, said those with no criminal record or existing deportation order may have a chance for release and a hearing before a judge.

But President Trump's signing of the new Laken Riley Act pushes enforcement even further.

"Under this new law that was signed into law today, if you even have an allegation against you, pending charge against you, you're going to be held, and a judge is not going to have the legal authority to review it," DeCosmo said.

CBS News Philadelphia: "Is it fair for the administration to say that anyone in this country illegally is a criminal?"

"It is a civil law infraction, and yes, there could be a civil consequence, which is potentially deportation," DeCosmo said. "But to categorize individuals for the act of being here as criminals, I think does a real disservice."

"I do think some of this right now is a little theatrical," he added. "But it is them trying to send a message."