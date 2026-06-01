Suspect in South Philadelphia hit-and-run that left 75-year-old dead turns himself in, sources say

The suspected driver in a South Philadelphia hit-and-run that left a 75-year-old man dead over the weekend turned himself in Sunday, police sources said.

No charges have been filed as of Monday as police continue their investigation.

John McDermott died in the crash after he was pinned between two cars Saturday night near the 1100 block of South 11th Street, according to police.

Surveillance video captured the moments before the crash that has rattled many people in Passyunk Square.

The surveillance video shows a white van slamming into a parked car on the side of 11th Street, which caused a chain-reaction crash.

McDermott had been walking up the street with a bag of groceries and was pinned between the two cars. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

Witnesses said the driver got out of the van, looked at the scene and fled.

Mike Borda, who heard the crash and ran to the scene, said he went to a nearby police station to try to get help.

Borda was glad to hear someone turned himself in, but he wishes that person had just stayed on the scene Saturday night.

"It makes me think, why didn't you just stay, dude? Why didn't you just stay? Because it would've looked so much better," Borda said. "He was walking in the street, you're still gonna get in trouble, but if you stay, you could've stayed with us. I would've vouched for the guy, like, 'Hey, yeah, he hit him. It's horrible. But he stayed.'"

Catholic Charities of Philadelphia confirmed McDermott lived at Saint Rita Place, which is connected to the Cascia Center, about a quarter mile from the scene.

"All those associated with Catholic Housing and Community Services are mourning the tragic death of a resident of Saint Rita Place in South Philadelphia that occurred of campus last Saturday evening," Catholic Charities of Philadelphia said in a statement. "We pray for the merciful repose of the deceased's soul and ask that God bring comfort to all those in mourning. CHCS is making counseling available to residents who would like those services and will continue to prayerfully remember the deceased."