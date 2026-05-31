Man dead after crash pins him against car in South Philadelphia

Police are still looking for a driver that fled the scene of a deadly crash in South Philadelphia Saturday night.

A 75-year-old man is dead after the driver of a white Ford van lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked Chevrolet Express van that was unoccupied near 1100 block of South 11th Street, according to police.

At around 10:40 p.m., the man was standing in between the Chevrolet Express Van and a parked Land Rover at the time of the crash.

The impact from the crash led the Chevrolet van to pin the man up against the Land Rover. The man driving the Ford van got out of the car and tried to pull the 75-year-old man out, but wasn't able to. Police said the driver then ran off and left the Ford van at the scene, which was later towed by police.

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia was at the scene where all three cars were damaged and debris covered part of the street.

The 75-year-old man died at a nearby hospital just after 11 p.m. on Saturday.