South Jersey Native competing in Mullet Championships

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Seven-year-old Mikey Williams, and his mullet, have now made it to the second round of the Ultimate Mullet Championships. The Marlton, New Jersey native has been growing the hairstyle for three years. In his bio, he says he's tried several different styles of mullet and plans to keep it long after the competition is over.

He even had the number "4" shaved into the side of his head. That's the same number he wears for football.

He's one of 115 five to 7-year-old constants to make the second round of voting. He'll need to be in the top 25 to move onto the third round. The second round of voting ends on July 31.

Mikey will be live in our studio on CBS News Philadelphia's morning show Wednesday at 6:45 a.m. to speak about the competition.

This is not the first time someone from the area has made it far in the voting. Just last year, Rory Ehrlich, 6, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania was named one of three finalists for his age group. He eventually won the entire competition.

Ehrlich's family says he got over 16,000 votes in the contest, his mom gave a lot of credit to the community and city of Philadelphia.

The MontCo. native even took home $5,000 in cash winnings.