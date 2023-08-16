Mullet contest 2023 winner: local kid Rory Ehrlich has best mullet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Drum roll please! The winner of the National Mullet Championship was just announced.

Rory Ehrlich, 6, of Pottstown, Pa. was just named the winner.

After multiple rounds of voting, Rory made it to the top 25 and was one of three finalists along with Kamden Cunnningham of Luzerne County, Pennsylvania and Ezekiel Arita, also known as "Mr. Aloha Mullet," of Kaneohe, Hawaii.

Rory visited CBS News Philadelphia's studios earlier this month and showed off his "Cheddar Wiz" mullet as he campaigned for votes.

We asked him then: why does he have a mullet?

"Because it looks cool," he said.

Can't argue with that. Congrats to Rory!