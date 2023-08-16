Watch CBS News
Local News

Mullet contest 2023 winner: local kid Rory Ehrlich has best mullet

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania 6-year-old Rory Ehrlich wins kid's national mullet contest
Pennsylvania 6-year-old Rory Ehrlich wins kid's national mullet contest 00:45

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Drum roll please! The winner of the National Mullet Championship was just announced.

Rory Ehrlich, 6, of Pottstown, Pa. was just named the winner.

After multiple rounds of voting, Rory made it to the top 25 and was one of three finalists along with Kamden Cunnningham of Luzerne County, Pennsylvania and Ezekiel Arita, also known as "Mr. Aloha Mullet," of Kaneohe, Hawaii.

Rory visited CBS News Philadelphia's studios earlier this month and showed off his "Cheddar Wiz" mullet as he campaigned for votes.

We asked him then: why does he have a mullet?

"Because it looks cool," he said.

Can't argue with that. Congrats to Rory!

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 8:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.