South Jersey celebrates America's 250th with events, new history trail and more

South Jersey is getting ready to roll out the red carpet and welcome the world for America's 250th celebration and the FIFA World Cup.

Standing in the shadow of the Philadelphia skyline in Camden, Revolutionary War reenactors and the colonial town crier helped South Jersey step back in time to celebrate our nation's 250th birthday.

"We have a unique opportunity to reflect on the history that shaped our region and to celebrate people and places that continue to define who we are today," Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli said.

Camden County leaders detailed South Jersey 250, a series of events planned to coincide with the major events, from a festival and fireworks on board the Battleship New Jersey to a Revolutionary War Museum opening at the historic Benjamin Cooper House, where the British crossed over into the Garden State.

"Most people don't realize the amount of activity that took place in New Jersey during the Revolutionary War," said Chris Perks, the board president of the Camden County Historical Society.

The Camden County Historical Society also launched the American Revolution Heritage Trail. Thirty-four markers have been installed across the county highlighting important sites and battles during the war.

"We're trying to get as much exposure as we can while we have this chance that people are paying attention to history," Perks said.

Officials say more than 10,000 hotel rooms in Camden, Gloucester, Salem and Burlington counties are starting to fill up, and the events are expected to provide a major boost for area businesses.

"We're expecting all summer long in the state and locally between $2.5 and $3 billion of economic impact," Michael Snyder with Visit South Jersey said.

The Commodores will headline a Freedom Festival at Wiggins Waterfront Park on July 4, and South Jersey is getting ready to highlight its pivotal role in America's fight for independence.

"It's a lot of history to be learned, and we're hoping people take advantage of it," Cappelli said.

You can find a full list of events for South Jersey 250 on the Visit South Jersey website.