2 men shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia, near Pennypack Park, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating after two men were shot in the head in the city's Holmesburg section Saturday morning.

Investigators responded to the shooting on Solly Avenue, right off of Enfield Avenue, near the Pennypack Park Trail, shortly after 4 a.m., where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

Police said both of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the investigation yet.