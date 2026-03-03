Wintry mix in Philadelphia region Tuesday could impact morning commute. Here's the weather forecast.

Take time heading out Tuesday morning in the Philadelphia region, as we'll have a wintry mix through mid-morning. It will change over to cold rain showers by the late morning and afternoon. You'll want your umbrella, and you'll want to take your time early.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the threat of snow (a coating to 1 inch) for most of the region, including Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor.

Because of the threat, we've issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday morning.

NEXT big weather changes

By Wednesday, we flip the script and turn more spring-like with highs in the 50s.

Thursday through the weekend, we'll see a temp transition around the region

Saturday, there may even be a few 70s south of the city, and by Sunday, the 70s will be widespread across the area.

Expect a wetter pattern to arrive as well. Most days have at least a chance of showers.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for early mix. High 39, low 31.

Wednesday: Morning showers. High 57, low 37.

Thursday: Clouds and showers. High 53, low 43.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 55, low 42.

Saturday: Mild. High 61, low 40.

Sunday: A run at 70. High 72, low 53.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 70. Low 53.

