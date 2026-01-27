Video shows snowplow truck on fire on Pennsylvania interstate after major winter storm

Fire crews sprang into action on a major Philadelphia area road when a snowplow truck caught fire Monday night.

Video and photos from the Broomall Fire Company show the truck in flames on the shoulder of the Blue Route, I-476.

Broomall Fire Company

The fire company said when crews arrived, they found "a well-involved fire in the engine compartment" of the truck and quickly brought it under control.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Snow plows have been hard at work across the region after Sunday's major snowstorm brought Philly its highest snow total in a decade.