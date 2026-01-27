Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows snowplow truck on fire on Pennsylvania interstate after major winter storm

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Fire crews sprang into action on a major Philadelphia area road when a snowplow truck caught fire Monday night.

Video and photos from the Broomall Fire Company show the truck in flames on the shoulder of the Blue Route, I-476.

snow-plow-fire-pennsylvania.jpg
Broomall Fire Company

The fire company said when crews arrived, they found "a well-involved fire in the engine compartment" of the truck and quickly brought it under control.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Snow plows have been hard at work across the region after Sunday's major snowstorm brought Philly its highest snow total in a decade.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue