Philadelphia 76ers rule Joel Embiid out for rest of season with knee injury

Joel Embiid's season is over. The Philadelphia 76ers are shutting down the former NBA MVP because of an injured left knee.

The Sixers said they decided to shut down Embiid after consulting several doctors about the 7-footer's ongoing knee injury.

"After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation," the Sixers said in a statement. "The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance."

Philadelphia added that it's still working with doctors on Embiid's exact treatment plan.

Embiid will miss his 40th game of the season on Saturday when the Sixers host the Golden State Warriors. He concluded a series of tests on the knee earlier this week. He, of course, did not practice Friday.

"They're still consulting," coach Nick Nurse said after practice.

A few hours later, the team shut Embiid down for the season.

One of the preseason favorites to contend for an NBA title, the Sixers are on a nine-game losing streak heading into Saturday's game against the Warriors. Even with the heavy slide, the Sixers were just 2 1/2 games out of a spot in the play-in tournament entering Friday's NBA games, giving the team something to cling to. No matter the outcome of the testing, they'll chase a playoff spot without a healthy Embiid.

"I don't have any goals other than we're playing to win and we're playing to play better," Nurse said. "I'm not going to say anything until I get the final word. I'm going to deal with it when I get the news. I've just been trying to concentrate on the team and the doctors have been trying to figure out what's best for Joel, and then we'll figure it out from there."

Embiid hasn't played since being benched for ineffectiveness in the fourth quarter of last Saturday's loss to Brooklyn.

The Sixers are 8-11 with Embiid this season and 12-27 without him.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid has been hobbled by injuries all season and served a three-game suspension for shoving a member of the media. He's averaged 23.8 points — he averaged at least 30 and won two scoring titles the last three seasons — but scored only 29 points combined in his previous two games.

Embiid acknowledged earlier this month that he might have to undergo another surgery on the left knee.

"I think the straightforward answer is that when you've got something that's inconsistent, at some point, you've got to do something about it," Embiid said. "We don't know what it is. We're looking into every option."

Embiid played just 39 games last season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. The Sixers announced in early February of that season that he had undergone surgery. He came back in early April, participated in the Sixers' playoff run, and then won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic team last year at the Paris Games.

Embiid said after the Sixers' loss to Milwaukee on Feb. 9 that he didn't have enough time to recover from surgery last year.

Embiid has played only 58 regular-season games and seven play-in tournament/playoff games since he earned NBA MVP honors in the 2022-23 season.

The Sixers' first-round pick is top-six protected or else it goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder, one reason the Sixers could make a case to shut down Embiid and cut their losses on the season.