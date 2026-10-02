Sixers' Blue x White scrimmage will be fans 1st chance to see LeBron James, Jaylen Brown

Fans will get their first chance to see the new-look Philadelphia 76ers at the team's Blue x White scrimmage Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. A team source said the team is expecting a full arena for the noon scrimmage.

What to know about Sixers' Blue x White scrimmage

For the first time, the 76ers' Blue x White scrimmage will be held at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The scrimmage is usually held at Chase Fieldhouse, which is the home of the team's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, in Wilmington.

According to the Sixers, the Blue x White scrimmage will be an expanded fan-focused event with live team practice elements, appearances by mascot Franklin, the Sixers Stixers, Squad 76, along with fan experiences and outdoor activation spaces, including a special fan zone.

On the 11th Street side of Xfinity Mobile Arena, the fan zone will be a gathering space for fans starting at 9:30 a.m. The activation area will have Dunkin's Cruiser offering samples and gift cards, basketball-themed activities, including a pop-a-shot and shooting challenges. It will also include giveaway stations, inflatables, face painting and balloon artists.

Doors will open at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 11:15 a.m. for the Blue x White scrimmage.

Tickets were sold out on Ticketmaster as of Friday night. It cost $10 to enter, with the admission going toward the Sixers Youth Foundation. Parking for the scrimmage will be free.

As of Friday, more than $80,000 has been raised for the Sixers Youth Foundation via tickets sold.

The Sixers donated 5,000 tickets to community groups and grantees of the Sixers Youth Foundation.

Sixers scrimmage will be first chance to see LeBron James, Jaylen Brown

The Blue x White scrimmage will be the first chance for fans to see LeBron James and Jaylen Brown in Sixers gear after a wild offseason.

James was introduced as a Sixer for the first time at the team's media day Monday after he signed with the team in July.

James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer and four-time champion, is ready to do whatever it takes to help the Sixers win their first championship since 1983.

"I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round," James said at media day.

Philadelphia 76ers' Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe *left to right pose for photos during the NBA basketball team's media day, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, in Camden, N.J.. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Chris Szagola

Brown was officially introduced as a Sixer in August following the blockbuster deal that sent Paul George and two draft picks to the Boston Celtics.

New Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey, who replaced Daryl Morey, made the biggest splashes by landing James and Brown, but he also rounded out the roster with depth.

In the offseason, the Sixers signed forward Dean Wade, veteran shooter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, shooting guard Anfernee Simons and center Ariel Hukporti.

The Sixers also drafted University of Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. in the first round of the 2026 NBA draft.