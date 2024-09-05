The Sixers arena to New Jersey? Some Camden residents have mixed feelings about state's offer

Will Sixers move the New Jersey? Camden residents have mixed reactions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the Philadelphia 76ers "seriously" consider an offer from New Jersey to build an arena in Camden, people who would live near the proposed arena have mixed feelings about their potential new neighbor.

If the 76ers decided to construct an arena in Camden, New Jersey leaders are pushing for it to be built just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge in the Cooper Point neighborhood.

Keith Carson's sister lives just a few blocks from where the arena could be constructed.

"I think it's wonderful. It gives a lot of excitement to the city," Carson said. "[My sister] has somewhere to take her kids, go meet the team, have a good bonding experience and they can have some more fun."

The potential for more fun in Camden also excites Jason Martinez, who lives across the street.

"I think it's pretty cool because Jersey, we don't really have much going on," Martinez said. "I think it's a good opportunity for us."

It's also a potential opportunity for the Sixers to take advantage of more than a billion dollars in tax credits and bonds from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

"For them to expand from Philly to Camden, I think that's a wonderful thing for the environment," Carson said.

CBS News Philadelphia also spoke to neighbors in Cooper Point who didn't want to talk on camera but had concerns about the proposal. They feared a nearby park and playground would get torn down due to arena construction.

They were also worried about the potential increase in traffic and lack of parking and the potential impact on their homes' values.