Philadelphia releases details of agreement with 76ers for proposed arena. Here's what we know.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker unveiled the details of the agreement with the 76ers to build a new arena in Center City on Wednesday night during a public meeting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The city shared an 80-page document that contains details about the city's economic plan, the redevelopment of Market East and its commitment to Chinatown, where community members have strongly opposed the arena since it was introduced by the Sixers in 2022.

According to Parker, the agreement would keep the Sixers in Philadelphia until 2061.

Here's what we know so far.

When will Parker's legislative package head to City Council?

Parker's legislation for the Sixers' proposed arena, 76 Place, will be introduced to City Council in just less than one month on Oct. 24.

The legislative package includes 11 ordinances and resolutions that would require pre- and post-construction approval, according to the presentation released by Parker's administration on Wednesday night. The ordinances and resolutions include real estate transactions, adjustments to Tax Increment Financing, and Neighborhood Improvement District areas and zoning.

The ordinances and resolutions include street closures during the construction of the arena, including the 1000 block of Filbert Street between 10th and 11th streets and the reconfiguration of the 10th Street bridge.

When the legislative package heads to City Council, it will be voted on by all 17 members. If at least nine vote in favor, it goes to Parker's desk for the final sign-off.

The arena would sit in Councilmember Mark Squilla's district. He said a decision on 76 Place would likely happen in the fall and that if legislation on the arena is introduced, there will be hearings to gather public comment and consider amendments before any final decision is voted on. Squilla also said he will share the legislation with key stakeholders 30 days before it is introduced to get feedback.

"I am proud and take full responsibility for what is included in this agreement," Parker said. "I look forward to the legislative process and how it moves forward."

When would 76 Place start being built?

According to the agreement, demolition for the arena would start in 2026 if it gets passed by City Council.

Construction for the arena would start in 2028 and the arena would open in 2031.

The Sixers' lease at the Wells Fargo Center with Comcast Spectacor ends in 2031, and the team wants to open 76 Place for the 2031-32 NBA season.

The $1.55 billion proposed arena would sit on Market and Filbert streets and 10th and 11th streets, and replace part of Fashion District Philadelphia.

Parker says her administration is committed to Chinatown amid backlash

Since 76 Place was introduced in 2022, advocates for Chinatown have strongly opposed the potential arena, saying that the development would harm the neighborhood. Just last week after Parker endorsed the project, community members held a rally outside City Hall and later said their "fight is far from over."

On Wednesday night, Parker once again stressed that she wants to see Philadelphia's Chinatown thrive, despite the backlash from community members.

"I am committed to working with the leadership in the Chinatown community that is included in this agreement," Parker said.

Part of that agreement with the Sixers includes a $50 million Community Benefits Agreement, which would support nearby neighborhoods, including Chinatown, and make citywide investments into education and economic opportunity, according to Parker.

The CBA would "jumpstart" a city-led focus on Chinatown aimed at strengthening the community moving forward, according to Parker's presentation.

The CBA includes a Chinatown Small Business Lending Fund, which would include $3 million to help stabilize and expand Chinatown businesses.

76 Devcorp

The city also plans to work with the Philadelphia Parking Authority for a parking analysis of the area surrounding the arena. They're also hoping to promote ride-sharing and other public transportation that steers traffic away from Chinatown.

Last month, the city released four highly anticipated independent studies, which included how the arena would impact Chinatown.

The reports found that the Sixers' proposed arena could indirectly displace businesses and residents in Chinatown, which would sit north of 76 Place. The reports also found that public transportation will be key for the success of the arena, and that if more than 40% of people drive to 76 Place, some intersections could be gridlocked with traffic.

Plan includes public safety spending, new security hub

The plan also addresses public safety in the area of the arena.

According to the presentation shared by the city, the Sixers will have dedicated staff responsible for responding to community concerns about the arena.

The agreement between the Sixers and the city also says that the team will put $4.14 million toward 21 new security cameras and new lighting around the arena as well as a new "neighborhood security substation" for public safety staff from the Philadelphia Police Department, SEPTA, Center City District, Jefferson and others.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.