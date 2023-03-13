Gratz middle school reopens, high school opening to be determined

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gratz Prep Middle School has been cleared to reopen for classes starting Monday morning after an inspection found exposed asbestos earlier this week. Meanwhile, families and students of Mastery Charter Highschool will be notified Monday evening when the school will reopen.

Students and parents raised concerns about their health after exposed asbestos was discovered during a standard three-year re-inspection at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter and Mastery Charter Gratz Prep Middle School in North Philadelphia. Both schools were closed on Wednesday.

Gratz Prep Middle School was closed Wednesday through Friday but will reopen Monday after the building has been cleared by inspectors.

Meanwhile, the district will continue its inspection of the auditorium while school is open, but it will be sealed off to students and staff.

As for the high school, the school's CEO said the district inspectors will be back out Monday to complete their inspection and "if there are no major incidents discovered, the high school could reopen Tuesday."