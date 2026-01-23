Pennsauken High School track star blazing her own path and keeps winning championships: "She's making history"

Pennsauken High School senior track phenom Sianni Wynn has been winning from her youth. After joining club track at 6 years old, she won her first national title in the 100 meters just two years later at 8.

"I wanted to win, but I never would try," Wynn said. "So, my dad would bribe me with Hershey chocolate bars so I would win my races, and it worked. It was my first time winning something big."

The will to win drove Wynn to start practicing with her brother, Premier Wynn, and the high school team when she was in eighth grade.

When she got on the track and started working out, I said, 'Uh oh, we have something here,'" Pennsauken High School head indoor coach Clinton Tabb said. "You could see it early."

Phil Zimmerman, the outdoor track coach at the high school, said Wynn performs best during the biggest races.

"She just doesn't seem to get nervous," Zimmerman said, "and in the biggest races, she has her best races."

That was evident in her freshman year when she made a name for herself by winning two indoor Meet of Champs titles in the 55 and 200 and an outdoor title in the 400.

"I was ecstatic. I was so hype. I don't remember if I hugged Coach Tabb, but he definitely hugged me," Wynn said. "So that solidified that I was on the right path."

"Every time we were at a meet together, it was a statement like, 'Premier and Sianni are here, Pennsauken is here, we don't stand a chance.'" Premier Wynn said. "She came and just elevated everything."

Sianni Wynn now has three indoor state records in the 55, 200 and 60. Last spring, she collected her 10th and 11th meet of champs titles in the 100 and 200 and won another championship last summer in the New Balance Nationals' 100-meter dash.

"When you put in so much work and finally win, it's like, 'OMG, I won,'" she said.

"As good as she is, I would tell everyone, 'Leave me alone, here I am on this platform.' But she is the exact opposite," Tabb said. "It always works out when your best kid is the hardest worker on the team."

While her older brother runs for the University of Tennessee, Wynn chose to blaze her own path, committing to the University of Florida.

"She's making history," Premier Wynn said. "I'm extremely proud of her, and I think this year is going to be even better than the years previous."

How does she define her hometown hustle?

"Being from South Jersey, I always feel like it's a chip on my shoulder," she said. "People don't ever give us the credit that we deserve. That's why I like to go out and run and rep South Jersey. Because I am from South Jersey."

Before her next chapter, Wynn hopes to run down her goals and cement her high school legacy this outdoor track season. If those championships weren't enough, she also picked up hurdles just to challenge herself.

If you know of an athlete or coach that you want to see on Hometown Hustle, you can email Krystle Rich at hometownhustle@cbs.com.