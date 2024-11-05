Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wanted in connection with Springfield Township shopping center shooting turns himself in, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Person shot in shopping center parking lot in Springfield, Delaware County, police say
Person shot in shopping center parking lot in Springfield, Delaware County, police say 01:39

A man turned himself in to police after he allegedly shot a man in a Delaware County shopping center parking lot in early October, investigators said.

Springfield Township police have been investigating this shooting since Sunday afternoon on Oct. 13. Authorities didn't provide much detail about what had happened on the day of the shooting or the days that followed but provided a concrete timeline in their announcement Tuesday.

On Oct. 13 around 4 p.m., police responded to a shooting at The Shops At Springfield Park where they found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car. Emergency services brought the critically injured man to the hospital while police remained on the scene to investigate.

While on the scene, investigators said they learned another man driving a black Honda Odyssey pulled up behind the victim's car in the parking lot, shot through the rear window, striking him at least once.

springfield-pa-shooting-frame-2606.jpg
CBS Philadelphia

Police alerted law enforcement agencies to stop and hold the Honda as part of the investigation. Multiple days later on Oct. 18, the Honda was found in Fairfax, Virginia, according to police.

Investigators then seized the vehicle and executed a search warrant where they recovered evidence linking the car to the shooting earlier that week. 

On Nov. 1, police issued an arrest warrant. Police said they filed attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime charges against Jihad Henderson, 36, from Philadelphia in connection with the shooting. According to police, Henderson turned himself in to Springfield Township police on Monday, Nov. 4.

Henderson was arraigned and remanded to the Delaware County prison, police said.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.