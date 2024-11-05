Man wanted in connection with Springfield Township shopping center shooting turns himself in, police say

Person shot in shopping center parking lot in Springfield, Delaware County, police say

Person shot in shopping center parking lot in Springfield, Delaware County, police say

Person shot in shopping center parking lot in Springfield, Delaware County, police say

A man turned himself in to police after he allegedly shot a man in a Delaware County shopping center parking lot in early October, investigators said.

Springfield Township police have been investigating this shooting since Sunday afternoon on Oct. 13. Authorities didn't provide much detail about what had happened on the day of the shooting or the days that followed but provided a concrete timeline in their announcement Tuesday.

On Oct. 13 around 4 p.m., police responded to a shooting at The Shops At Springfield Park where they found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car. Emergency services brought the critically injured man to the hospital while police remained on the scene to investigate.

While on the scene, investigators said they learned another man driving a black Honda Odyssey pulled up behind the victim's car in the parking lot, shot through the rear window, striking him at least once.

CBS Philadelphia

Police alerted law enforcement agencies to stop and hold the Honda as part of the investigation. Multiple days later on Oct. 18, the Honda was found in Fairfax, Virginia, according to police.

Investigators then seized the vehicle and executed a search warrant where they recovered evidence linking the car to the shooting earlier that week.

On Nov. 1, police issued an arrest warrant. Police said they filed attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime charges against Jihad Henderson, 36, from Philadelphia in connection with the shooting. According to police, Henderson turned himself in to Springfield Township police on Monday, Nov. 4.

Henderson was arraigned and remanded to the Delaware County prison, police said.