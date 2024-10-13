Watch CBS News
Person taken to hospital after shooting at Pennsylvania shopping center

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in the parking lot of a Springfield Township shopping complex Sunday afternoon, Delaware County emergency services said.

At around 4 p.m., emergency services in Delaware County said they received a call reporting a shooting at 857 Baltimore Pike in Springfield Township, which is where The Shops At Springfield Park is located.

Authorities were investigating the scene in the shopping center's parking lot following the shooting.

Delaware County authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the status of the shooting victim.

The Shops At Springfield Park is home to Hobby Lobby, Target, Chick-fil-A and LA Fitness, among other businesses.

