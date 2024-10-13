Person taken to hospital after shooting at Pennsylvania shopping center

Smoke lingers from New Jersey wildfire, police looking for driver who hit Penn nurses, more news

A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in the parking lot of a Springfield Township shopping complex Sunday afternoon, Delaware County emergency services said.

At around 4 p.m., emergency services in Delaware County said they received a call reporting a shooting at 857 Baltimore Pike in Springfield Township, which is where The Shops At Springfield Park is located.

Authorities were investigating the scene in the shopping center's parking lot following the shooting.

CBS Philadelphia

Delaware County authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the status of the shooting victim.

The Shops At Springfield Park is home to Hobby Lobby, Target, Chick-fil-A and LA Fitness, among other businesses.