Woman shot multiple times and killed in car in West Philadelphia; bullets narrowly missed child, police say

Women shot and killed in car with child inside in West Philadelphia, police say

A woman has died after being shot multiple times in her car in West Philadelphia late Friday night, and bullets narrowly missed an 8-year-old boy in the back seat, police said.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Ludlow Street just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a woman shot, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector D F Pace told CBS News Philadelphia.

When officers arrived, they found the 29-year-old woman in a red Hyundai suffering from gun shot wounds throughout her body. Medics transported her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Pace said there are at least 11 bullet holes through the front windshield of the vehicle. Investigators believe the shooter fired into the vehicle at close range. He was wearing all black, including a mask, Pace said.

The 8-year-old who was in the back seat was unharmed and taken by police to a safe location where he was reunited with family, Pace said. Officers are now questioning him to see what he recalls from the incident. Police did not specify his relation to the woman who was shot.

The motive for this shooting remains unclear. Investigators will be checking the area for surveillance video for more information.