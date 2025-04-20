Family member of mother killed in West Philadelphia shooting determined to get justice

The family of a 29-year-old woman shot and killed in West Philadelphia has identified her as Imani Naim.

Philadelphia police say Naim was found dead inside a car in the 5700 block of Ludlow Street Friday night with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. while her 8-year-old cousin was in the car.

Sahdee Bacon, Naim's aunt, described her niece as funny and the life of the party. She said they were inseparable.

"The amount of times they shot her. She did not deserve it. That was hate. That was hate. She was a good person," Bacon said.

Bacon is also the mother of the 8-year-old boy who witnessed the shooting. She said her son is now traumatized. The same goes for Bacon, who said the shooting happened just minutes after she got out of the car.

"I ran down the outside steps and then [my son] busts open the door and ran to me and was hugging me. And she was just laying there. She was just laying there," she said. "[My son is] scared. He scared. A car drives past, [and] he's holding onto my leg. He's jumping. He's scared."

Police say the gunman, dressed in all black, fired the shots at close range. Bacon said detectives have kept them updated on the investigation, but so far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Bacon said Naim leaves behind four children, including a 5-month-old baby. She said she hopes police find the person responsible for the sake of her kids.

"I just want justice for my niece," she said.

A balloon release is planned for Monday, where Bacon and the rest of the family will honor the mother of four in the neighborhood where they grew up.

Police are also offering a $20,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest and conviction. If you know anything, you're urged to give the police a call.