1 in custody after woman shot, killed in Philadelphia's Center City, police say

One person is in custody after a woman was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Friday.

Police responded at the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Center City around 5:49 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers found a woman who had been shot.

Police said she was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

Police also said in the release that the scene is being held for further investigation.

The shooting is under investigation.