1 in custody after woman shot, killed in Philadelphia's Center City, police say

Taleisha Newbill
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
One person is in custody after a woman was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Friday.

Police responded at the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Center City around 5:49 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers found a woman who had been shot.

11th-and-chestnut-shooting-chopper-frame-2752.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.

Police said she was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

Police also said in the release that the scene is being held for further investigation.

The shooting is under investigation.

