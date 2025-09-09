Murder charges downgraded against man accused of killing woman in Center City, Philadelphia police say

Murder charges were downgraded against a man accused of killing a woman in Center City on Friday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced.

On Tuesday, the DA's office said in a news release that murder charges against John Kelly, 45, were downgraded to voluntary manslaughter based on new evidence. The DA's office didn't provide any details on the new evidence from police. Kelly was also charged with multiple weapons charges, possession of an instrument of crime and other related offenses in the shooting death of 33-year-old Lauren Jardine.

The shooting happened on Friday at around 5:45 p.m. on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street.

Police said that Kelly shot Jardine multiple times. A video sent to CBS News Philadelphia by a witness shows the moments before the shooting.

Jardine was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital after the shooting and pronounced dead, police said.

The DA's office said it's working with Jardine's family and offering support throughout the investigation.