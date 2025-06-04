1 teen wanted, another teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Norristown, Pennsylvania

One teen was arrested, another teen has an active arrest warrant and a third suspect is on the run in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near his home in Norristown, Pennsylvania, in May, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief James Angelucci announced.

Tahaj Harrison, 20, was shot and killed close to his home on Corson Street in Norristown on May 23.

The Office of the District Attorney of Montgomery County said Norristown Police received a ShotSpotter notification of multiple gunshots fired in the area of the 600 block of Corson Street. Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene after police found him in the backyard of his home. The release said his home was a few houses from the shooting, where he had staggered before collapsing.

Kaleem Roland was arrested on Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, firearms not to be possessed by a minor and possession of a firearm without a license, officials said in the release.

There is an active arrest warrant for Naseem Worrell, 17, in connection with the shooting. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. The DA describes Worrell as 5-foot-10 and weighing 150 pounds. He's considered armed and dangerous.

In a joint investigation with Montgomery County Detectives and Norristown Police, they found video surveillance from the 600 block of Corson Street that showed three males walking on Corson Street shooting at Harrison, the DA said.

The release continued, saying the detectives found Harrison's cellphone, six fired cartridge casings and two live rounds of 9mm ammo.

"Ballistic testing found that the fired cartridge casings came from three different firearms," the DA said.

Further investigation revealed that Harrison was targeted due to feuding groups, the Grimy Boys/6's, which the DA said Harrison belonged to, and the rival group All Black Bandits/300s, which Worrell belonged to. The release said that police are well aware of both groups.

Instagram messages hours before the shooting were found by detectives between Harrison and Worrell about the ongoing feud, as well as an IG post by Harrison that Worrell thought was disrespectful about the killing of a member, the DA said in the release.

The DA said the investigation also revealed that Roland, Worrell and a third shooter left the scene and went to a home on Oak Street, then went to another home in Norristown, then headed to Delaware County by an Uber that Roland ordered.

Roland, who will be turning 16 Thursday, is lodged at the Montgomery County Youth Detention Center with a preliminary hearing for June 13 on no bail.

Anyone with information about the third suspect, the shooting or Worrell is urged to call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.