20-year-old man killed near home in Norristown, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County district attorney says

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed near his home in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced.

The attorney's office says, Tahaj Andru Harrison was fatally shot Friday around 9:45 p.m.

Norristown Police received a notification from ShotSpotter of multiple gunshots fired in the area of 639 Corson Street at 9:43 p.m. When police arrived, they found Harrison dead in the backyard of his residence, a few houses from the shooting, the DA said in the release.

An autopsy performed Saturday by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office determined that Harrison died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

A joint investigation is underway by Montgomery County detectives and Norristown police. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Norristown Police at 610-270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.