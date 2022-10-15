Shooting in Frankford sends two people to the hospital: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood leaves two people hospitalized on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of Unity Street around 7:20 a.m.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the left leg once and a 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Both were transported in a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital. The 25-year-old man was listed in stable condition. The other person was placed in critical condition, police say.

No arrests were made, but a weapon was recovered from the private vehicle.