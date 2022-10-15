Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting in Frankford sends two people to the hospital: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood leaves two people hospitalized on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of Unity Street around 7:20 a.m.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the left leg once and a 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. 

Both were transported in a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital. The 25-year-old man was listed in stable condition. The other person was placed in critical condition, police say.

No arrests were made, but a weapon was recovered from the private vehicle.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 12:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.