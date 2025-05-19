Founder of Waves Jazz Dance Company, who revolutionized Philadelphia arts scene, shares his story in new memoir

Founder of legendary Waves Jazz Dance Company shares his story in powerful new memoir

A Holocaust survivor who helped revolutionize the dance world in Philadelphia is now sharing his story in a powerful new memoir.

Shimon Braun, founder of the legendary Waves Jazz Dance Company, is reflecting on his extraordinary journey – from fleeing Nazi-occupied Poland to becoming a choreographic force whose work electrified Philadelphia's arts scene in the 1970s and 80s.

"I was teaching them a zig-zag move," Braun said, recalling his signature movements that gave the company its name. "It became like a body wave going down."

Waves Jazz Dance Company was unlike anything audiences had seen.

His wife of 30 years, Meghan, describes his style as transformative: "He took the precision of classical ballet and fused it with the raw energy of street dance. He took it from the nightclubs of New York City and gave it a professional stage."

That stage helped launch Philadelphia into the national arts conversation, drawing attention from figures like the late CBS Philadelphia journalist Trudy Haynes, who once said, "The talent is exhilarating. Waves almost puts Fame to shame."

"The company was so eclectic—big, small, young, older, White, Black, Brown," Braun said.

Now back at his former studio, Braun is reading from his memoir, "A Choreographic Journey of Survival and Triumph."

Born in 1938, Braun became a child refugee during World War II. By age 10, he spoke five languages. His life's journey from war-torn Europe to center stage in Philadelphia is as powerful as any performance.

Today, dancers still carry on his legacy. "It's a great part of Philadelphia history," a dancer told CBS News Philadelphia.

And yes, Braun can still move just like a wave.