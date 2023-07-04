Sheetz dropping gas to $1.776 a gallon for July 4

ALTOONA, Pa. (CBS/KDKA) -- Sheetz is dropping gas prices to $1.776 a gallon for Independence Day.

Sheetz said the promotion, commemorating the year the Declaration of Independence was signed, will start at 12:01 a.m. on July 4 at all of its locations. It'll apply to regular, E85, ethanol free, unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium, but not diesel.

"Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve," Sheetz president and CEO Travis Sheetz said in a news release. "We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation's birthday."

Sheetz said the $1.766 price will last all day or while promotional gallons last.

Based in Altoona, Sheetz has over 675 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

On the eastern side of Pennsylvania, there are several locations: Fleetwood near Kutztown, Kutztown, Allentown, Whitehall, Bethlehem, two in Easton, then there are seven locations up near Scranton. There are also locations in Morgantown, New Holland, Lancaster and Ephrata in Lancaster County.