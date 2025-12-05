TWU Local 234 leaders warn SEPTA strike is "imminent"

Transport Workers Union Local 234 leaders warn that a SEPTA strike is "imminent" after weeks of negotiating a new contract. TWU Local 234, the largest union representing SEPTA employees, said Friday they're on the verge of calling a strike.

Union members have been working without a contract since Nov. 7 and authorized a strike last month. The union represents 5,000 bus, subway and trolley operators and mechanics.

"If things don't go the way it needs to go, on behalf of my members, we will be striking," TWU Local 234 President Will Vera said Friday.

The two sides were reportedly negotiating as recently as earlier Friday, but late afternoon, TWU Local 234 leadership held a press conference to declare a strike call to action.

Union leadership warned a strike is imminent if SEPTA doesn't come back to the table with "reasonable and fair offers to their demands."

Negotiations have been ongoing between SEPTA and TWU Local 233 for weeks. Union members have been working without a deal for about three weeks.

At the center of the dispute are better wages and sick pay, pension increases and better health care.

The union also wants a two-year contract rather than going year to year, as they have been since 2023.

Talks recently got contentious with union leaders warning that if talks break down, a strike could "shut Philly down."

Vera and national TWU Local 234 leaders issued a stark warning to SEPTA: workers are fed up and ready to hit the picket line.

"This is not the TWU. We've been patient. More patient than we've been in a long, long time," John Samuelsen, international president of TWU, said. "The patience is over. A strike is imminent. It's going to happen. It's going to happen. It may happen tonight. It may happen tomorrow. It's imminent."

Before Friday, SEPTA officials had remained optimistic, saying they didn't believe a strike was imminent.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to SEPTA and is awaiting comment on Friday's press conference.