SEPTA's Board approves new contract for transit police union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA's board approved the new contract between SEPTA and the union representing its transit police officers (FOTP Lodge 109) on Thursday following a brief strike.

Union members voted earlier this week to ratify the three-year agreement, which includes salary increases and maintains health and pension benefits, SEPTA said.

"I want to thank the SEPTA negotiating team and FOTP leadership for working around the clock to reach an agreement that is fair for all involved, SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said in a release.

SEPTA's police force went on strike last Wednesday, Dec. 13, but it ended four days later on Dec. 16 after the two sides reached a tentative agreement.

SEPTA and the FOTP agreed on the wages and benefits, but the terms of the contract held up negotiations for months. The union was asking for a three-year deal and claimed SEPTA only offered a 43-month contract during negotiations.

Transit police had been working without a contract since March before the roughly 170 officers went back to work last week after announcing the tentative agreement.

"This contract recognizes the hard work our police officers do every day," SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richard said in a release. "The agreement is also fiscally responsible for SEPTA as we approach an uncertain future with the fiscal cliff looming in the spring."

Another contract approved

At Thursday's meeting, SEPTA's board also approved a new contract between SEPTA and its largest union, the Transport Workers Union Local 234.

The union represents about 5,000 transit vehicle operators, mechanics, maintenance workers, cashiers and custodians.