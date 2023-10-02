Watch CBS News
Local News

TWU Local 234 members vote to authorize strike against SEPTA

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Transit Workers Union authorizes strike for SEPTA employees if necessary
Transport Workers Union authorizes strike for SEPTA employees if necessary 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Local members of Transport Workers Union Local 234 have voted to authorize a strike if necessary. The union's contract with SEPTA expires on Oct. 31.

TWU Local 234 members are calling for increased wages and improved safety programs for operators and riders. In a newsletter posted to its website before the strike authorization vote, the union claimed that SEPTA "turned its back on public employee safety."

A spokesperson for the public transportation authority said in a statement, "SEPTA and representatives from TWU Local 234 have been engaging in a productive dialogue regarding a new contract. We are hopeful that an agreement can be reached prior to the expiration of the current agreement,"

State Rep. Ben Waxman posted on X that he's "standing strong with TWU Local 234."

"Every worker at @SEPTA plays a critical role in keeping our city moving and they deserve respect, safety, and a fair contract that reflects the challenging conditions they navigate daily," Waxman's post read.

Waxman represents Pennsylvania's 182 district, which covers Center City and South Philadelphia.

The previous contract included 3% wage increases each year and provided union workers parental leave provisions for up to two weeks as well as making Juneteenth a paid holiday.

SEPTA has also been dealing with staffing shortages in recent months.

TWU Local 234 represents more than 4,000 SEPTA workers.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 10:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.