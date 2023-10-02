TWU Local 234 members vote to authorize strike against SEPTA
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Local members of Transport Workers Union Local 234 have voted to authorize a strike if necessary. The union's contract with SEPTA expires on Oct. 31.
TWU Local 234 members are calling for increased wages and improved safety programs for operators and riders. In a newsletter posted to its website before the strike authorization vote, the union claimed that SEPTA "turned its back on public employee safety."
A spokesperson for the public transportation authority said in a statement, "SEPTA and representatives from TWU Local 234 have been engaging in a productive dialogue regarding a new contract. We are hopeful that an agreement can be reached prior to the expiration of the current agreement,"
State Rep. Ben Waxman posted on X that he's "standing strong with TWU Local 234."
"Every worker at @SEPTA plays a critical role in keeping our city moving and they deserve respect, safety, and a fair contract that reflects the challenging conditions they navigate daily," Waxman's post read.
Waxman represents Pennsylvania's 182 district, which covers Center City and South Philadelphia.
The previous contract included 3% wage increases each year and provided union workers parental leave provisions for up to two weeks as well as making Juneteenth a paid holiday.
SEPTA has also been dealing with staffing shortages in recent months.
TWU Local 234 represents more than 4,000 SEPTA workers.
