SEPTA Transit Police to go on strike after rejecting latest contract

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA Transit Police have voted to go on strike after the union didn't approve the latest contract from SEPTA, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109, the union representing SEPTA's officers, polled its members Wednesday on the proposal after contract negotiations ended on Tuesday.

The union came to an agreement with SEPTA over wages and benefits, but the terms of the contract held up negotiations.

Earlier this week, Troy Parham, the vice president of the union, said SEPTA wanted a 44-month contract but the union demanded a 36-month contract. The union said they rejected the longer contract because that would delay the timing of salary increases.

With SEPTA police going on strike, more than 250 police officers will walk off the job. But, there's a contingency plan to fill the voids left by SEPTA police.

Fifty SEPTA police supervisors, who are not part of the union, would remain on the job and work longer shifts. Other law enforcement departments will also fill the gaps, including Philadelphia's.

The strike comes as many riders don't feel safe traveling by SEPTA and after numerous violent incidents at different stations.

Earlier this week, a man was charged with attempted murder after he stabbed another man at Upper Darby's 69th Street Transportation Center.

Recently, a man who allegedly stabbed three people at the Walnut-Locust Station in Center City died after he was shot by SEPTA police.

Initially, SEPTA police planned to go on strike in November but they pushed back the deadline until this week. Union members were working without a contract since March.

This marks the third time since 2019 that SEPTA's police force went on strike.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.