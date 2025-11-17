SEPTA cancels Regional Rail trains again Tuesday as ripple effects from federal order continue

Some trains on SEPTA's Regional Rail are canceled again Tuesday as the Philadelphia-based transit agency continues to deal with the impacts of a federal order.

SEPTA says trains on the Chestnut Hill West and Fox Chase lines will be canceled in the morning and later in the day Tuesday.

Here are the trains that are canceled:

Morning: 802, 809 and 814

Day: 821, 826, 833, 838, 845, 850, 857, 862, 6844

SEPTA says Regional Rail service information for Wednesday will be provided as soon as it's available.

SEPTA has been forced to cancel Regional Rail trains for a week now after the Federal Railroad Administration ordered the transit agency to inspect the 223 Silverliner IV cars following several fires on the model. Trains were also canceled Monday.

SEPTA said it completed the inspections last week, but leaders said it will still take some time until the full fleet is back on the tracks. The cars are now being outfitted with thermal protection circuits, which have sensors that detect if a car is overheating. If those sensors go off, they can kill the power to that car, stopping the overheating and preventing fires before they happen.

The Regional Rail cancellation comes as SEPTA's largest workers' union authorized a strike, which raises the possibility of more transit disruptions across the Philadelphia region. The union represents about 5,000 SEPTA employees, including bus, subway and trolley operators, as well as mechanics.

This is a developing story and will be updated.