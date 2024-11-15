Suburban SEPTA riders bracing for impact as potential strike looms

Another SEPTA contract is about to expire, this one affecting some suburban riders

Another SEPTA contract is about to expire, this one affecting some suburban riders

A second union representing SEPTA employees is now prepared to go on strike.

SMART Local 1594 is demanding bulletproof glass and a stronger police presence on suburban buses but claims SEPTA is unwilling to provide these safety measures.

"Everyone has seen what happened not too long ago with a bus, I think it was on 56th street, they shot the bus up," Anthony Petty, general chairman of SMART Local 1594, said. "West Chester Pike, they shot the bus up. And everybody hides it."

SMART Local 1594 represents bus, trolley and train operators who work at 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.

"We feel like we have gave SEPTA two years to try to get this right and nothing has happened," Petty said. "No progress, so you know, we are putting the ball in their court."

The union's contract expires at the end of the day on Monday. SEPTA said if employees walk off the job, the earliest disruption to service could be Tuesday morning.

"We want to reach a resolution because we will continue to have other unions whose contracts come up and the key is to get an agreement in place that's fair for everybody involved," Director of Media Relations for SEPTA Andrew Busch said.

Negotiations are happening as SEPTA works on a new contract with TWU Local 234, the union representing about 4,500 workers in the city transit division. The union is looking for a raise and additional security measures.

TWU Local 234 authorized a strike. Riders are hoping a strike can be avoided.

"That's going to affect a lot of people in many ways, not only just getting back and forth to work, but also seeing people's family members," Nasir Singleton from West Philadelphia said.