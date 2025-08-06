Watch Live: SEPTA announces new schedules with 20% service cuts that could take effect within weeks

SEPTA to announce reduced schedules that will take effect without state funding increase

Barring an increase in state funding to address a budget gap, SEPTA is 18 days away from reducing service on more than 100 lines across its system.

Leaders at the transit authority — which serves the Philadelphia metro area with trolleys, buses, subways and Regional Rail trains — said in April that service cuts would be coming if new funding cannot fill a $213 million deficit. SEPTA's board voted in June to approve service cuts and fare increases.

Officials, including SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer and Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Jody Holton, will announce SEPTA's adjusted schedule in a news conference at 10 a.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

SEPTA previously said the proposed cuts will:

Eliminate 32 bus routes

Shorten 16 bus routes

Reduce service on 88 bus, Regional Rail and subway lines

Cut five Regional Rail lines and the Broad-Ridge Spur subway

Reduce all remaining service by 20%

Add a 9 p.m. curfew on metro and Regional Rail service

Cancel special service such as sports express trains

Raise fares by 21.5%

Starting Sept. 1, the new fare would be $2.90 for bus, metro and ParaTransit rides. That would be tied with New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority for the highest fare in the country, although MTA is currently in talks to raise its fare to $3.

The cuts could have significant impacts for people who rely on SEPTA to get to school, work and more.

Along with the elimination of some bus routes, several others could be shortened.

A month out from the service cuts, signs went up at several transit stops warning riders of the upcoming potential changes.

"As of Aug. 24, 2025, the following routes will no longer serve this stop due to service reductions or eliminations," the signs read.

The "doomsday" plan would include further cuts to service in January.

A rally is set for 11 a.m. at City Hall, calling on state lawmakers to pass a state budget that fully funds SEPTA and other transit agencies.