SEPTA warns of service disruptions on Regional Rail in Philadelphia region after federal order

SEPTA says Regional Rail riders could face possible cancellations, delays and crowded trains Monday after last week's federal emergency order required the transit agency to stop using some of its railcars due to fire risk.

Last week, the National Transportation Safety Board urged SEPTA to immediately stop using its Silverliner IV railcars because they pose a safety risk due to electrical fires that could spread. Then, the Federal Railroad Administration issued an emergency order that required SEPTA to take immediate action.

"SEPTA crews are performing enhanced safety inspections and removing rail cars from service proactively for further examination as needed," SEPTA said in a statement.

While riders could face delays, cancellations and crowded trains Monday, SEPTA said it anticipates there will be additional service disruptions "beyond today."

"SEPTA is exploring all options for mitigating trip cancellations and delays, and updates will be provided as new information is available," SEPTA wrote in a statement.

As a result of the order by the FRA, SEPTA had to submit a plan to pull each Silverliner IV car for mechanical inspection, develop plans to determine the root causes of the fires and require engineers to report brake or acceleration problems and other issues. A longer list of compliance measures must be completed within 30 days.

The NTSB's recommendations stemmed from five fires on Silverliner IV railcars that happened in the Philadelphia region.

The NTSB says its investigation "found that SEPTA's current operating practices have failed to protect passengers and crews because defective railcars have been kept in passenger service," according to the report. Moreover, the report argues the fires indicate "organizational lapses" on SEPTA's part.

The order from the feds comes as SEPTA still searches for long-term funding, with Harrisburg still behind on a state budget.

After the transit agency implemented service cuts at the end of August, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro approved SEPTA's plan to use capital project money to fund daily operations for the next two years. Shapiro directed PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll to flex $394 million from SEPTA's capital expenses for operations.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said last week that the order from the federal government confirms the need for more funding.

"When anyone questioned my concerns and apprehension last month about SEPTA using capital funds for operating costs, this moment is why," Parker said in a statement. "We are anxiously waiting for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to deliver and approve that sustainable, recurring source to fund operating and capital needs for public transit."