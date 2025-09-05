SEPTA seeks approval to use capital project funds, sets date for service to be restored

SEPTA is seeking approval from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration to use capital project money to fund operations and avoid service cuts for the next two years, the transit authority's general manager said Friday.

According to a letter obtained by CBS News Philadelphia, SEPTA is asking the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to flex up to $394 million from its capital expenses to operating from its Public Transit Trust Fund.

"This is not the long-term funding solution we were hoping for to address our $213 million budget deficit, but over the last two weeks, we've seen the devastating effects the service cuts have had on our riders," General Manager Scott Sauer said at a news conference. "Last Monday through Friday, we left more than 4,400 people behind at bus and trolley stops due to crowded conditions caused by running less service. The number of bus trips running late was up more than 26% compared to normal conditions. Our riders deserve better, and they deserve stability."

If PennDOT signs off on SEPTA's plan, the transit authority expects to fully restore service on Sunday, Sept. 14, Sauer said.

It comes a day after a judge ordered SEPTA to reverse all service cuts. The judge's order allows SEPTA to increase fares. A previously scheduled 21.5% fare hike — from $2.50 to $2.90 — is now expected to go into effect on Sept. 14, the transit authority said Friday.

SEPTA will appeal the judge's order, Sauer said Friday.

Sauer said tapping into the capital fund would buy state lawmakers more time to find a long-term funding solution for SEPTA.

"It doesn't change the fact that this is not a solution. This is a Band-Aid," he said. "This will get us through a couple of years, but at the expense of future capital programming. We still need a solution. We need something long-term."

This is a developing story and will be updated.