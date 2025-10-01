NTSB issues urgent SEPTA safety recommendations after train fire investigations

The National Transportation Safety Board is urging SEPTA to implement recommendations immediately to stop the fire risk in the Silverliner IV railcars, the NTSB announced on Wednesday.

In the recommendations, the NTSB states that the outdated design of the Silverliner IV railcars, combined with SEPTA's maintenance and operating practices, poses an unacceptable safety risk due to the severity of the electrical fires that can spread.

"The NTSB also found that SEPTA's current operating practices have failed to protect passengers and crews because defective railcars have been kept in passenger service," the report says.

The recommendations stem from NTSB's investigations into five fires involving Silverliner IV railcars that all happened this year:

"The NTSB issues urgent recommendations to address immediate, critical issues that threaten lives or property. The NTSB does not need to wait until the end of investigations to issue recommendations," the report says. "Recipients have 30 days to respond."

SEPTA provided the Federal Railroad Administration with its plan to mitigate fires on the trains in August. But just last week, there was another fire on a Silverliner IV.

The fire last week involved a railcar with a warning light that the NTSB says, according to SEPTA's own memorandum from July and mitigation plan sent to the Federal Railroad Administration, should not have been in service.

SEPTA told CBS News Philadelphia this report won't impact train service. "SEPTA is adding some inspections and other steps to ensure safe travel," they said.

SEPTA said the root cause of the fires has eluded all of its staff and inspectors. Cameras are now installed in all trains, and staff can see if a warning light is going off. It will cost around $2 billion to replace cars, and will take on debt through a loan.

"Investigators said the recurrence of fires — despite SEPTA's attempted fixes — shows organizational lapses that block effective risk mitigation," NTSB said.

Mayor Cherelle Parker released a statement in response to the NTSB report on social media. She said, "The National Transportation Safety Board's urgent recommendations today regarding safety risks in SEPTA's Silverliner IV rail car fleet are very disturbing to me — and all too predictable."

"When anyone questioned my concerns and apprehension last month about SEPTA using capital funds for operating costs, this moment is why," Parker continued. "We are anxiously waiting for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to deliver and approve that sustainable, recurring source to fund operating and capital needs for public transit."

NTSB has a full urgent safety recommendations report on its website.

In the report, NTSB recommends suspending the Silverliner IV fleet until it determines the root causes of fires and develops and implements a plan to address the causes.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.