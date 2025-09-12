SEPTA restoring to full service, implementing fare increases on Sunday. Here's the latest.

SEPTA restoring full service by Sunday, fare increases to take effect

After a court order was issued to reverse SEPTA's service cuts and capital project funding was approved to cover daily expenses, SEPTA will be nearly back to normal as of this weekend.

On Sunday, about half of the SEPTA bus, trolley and train routes that were shortened or eliminated will be fully restored, but a 21.5% fare hike also takes effect. The rest of the routes will be restored Monday, Sept. 15.

Riders could be paying anywhere from an extra 40 cents to $2 per fare, and if you frequently ride SEPTA, that cost will add up.

Instead of paying $2.50 to ride the bus or subway, you'll be paying $2.90. A regional rail ticket will now cost you anywhere from $5 to $13.

This is all happening after a judge ordered SEPTA to reverse major service cuts it made to plug a $213 million budget gap. In response to that, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro directed PennDOT to approve SEPTA's request to use $394 million in capital funds to cover the cost of daily operations.

SEPTA is preparing for Sunday's switchover by changing thousands of employees' schedules, updating its signals system and printing out new timetables for passengers.

SEPTA restored service schedules: When is my bus or train route getting restored?

The latest information on the restoration of routes will be available on this page on SEPTA.org.

SEPTA says all Regional Rail service will be restored Sunday, but restorations to bus, subway and trolley service will happen over two days.

These bus and metro routes will be fully restored as of Sunday, Sept. 14:

2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 70, 71, 73, 75, 77, 79, 81, 82, 84, 88, 89, 93, 94, 96, 97, 98, 99, 124, 129, 130, 131, 132, 135, BLVDDIR, K, B (Broad Street Line), G (Route 15), L (Market-Frankford Line), T1 (Route 10), T2 (Route 34), T3 (Route 13), T4 (Route 11), T5 (Route 36)

The following bus and metro routes will be restored as of Monday, Sept. 15:

1, 8, 19, 62, 78, 80, 90, 92, 95, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, 118, 119, 120, 123, 125, 126, 127, 128, 133, 139, 150, 201, 204*, 206, 310*, 409, 411, 415, 426, 428, 433, 438, 439, 441, 442, 445, 446, 447, 448, 450, 452, 461, 462, 475, 476, 477, 478, 484, 490, 492, 495, LUCY, D1/D2* (Media-Sharon Hill Line), M (Norristown High Speed Line)

4 routes not going back to normal this weekend

A few routes will not be quite back to normal as of Sept.15. Route 204, a bus from Eagleview to Paoli, will follow its summer schedule until Sept. 27 and be on a new schedule on Sept. 28.

Routes 310 and 311 have been combined and will stay combined. The new Route 310 from Willow Grove to Horsham incorporates parts of the old Route 311.

The D1 and D2 trolleys in Delco will stay on their temporary schedule until signal system maintenance is resolved.

Legislator wants SEPTA to call off fare hike

State Sen. Vincent Hughes is calling on SEPTA to cancel this planned fare hike because he fears Philadelphians won't be able to afford it.

In a letter sent Thursday to SEPTA leaders, he wrote this is the second price hike in nine months, and SEPTA's subways and buses will now be as expensive to ride as New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

SEPTA declined to comment in response to that letter, but a spokesperson said the authority's board chair will be writing a response.