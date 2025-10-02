SEPTA regulators break down the importance of warning lights following NTSB urgent safety recommendations

SEPTA regulators talk about the importance of warning lights following urgent safety recommendations

SEPTA regulators talk about the importance of warning lights following urgent safety recommendations

SEPTA regulators talk about the importance of warning lights following urgent safety recommendations

SEPTA was ordered to take immediate and sweeping steps to reduce the risk of fire on some of its Regional Rail trains.

The Federal Railroad Administration outlined five fires aboard the Silverliner IV trains, showing the inside of some of the scorched railcars.

SEPTA service manager Monique Moore was ready to confirm that a warning light wasn't glowing as a Silverliner IV pulled into Suburban Station Thursday.

"We are taking an active role in making sure that we investigate," she said.

Moore checked the panel, where a warning light signals trouble with the train's mechanical systems.

Here's why that light is important: Federal regulators stated that a Silverliner IV train was placed into service last week despite the warning light being on. The train later caught fire.

That's the fifth SEPTA train fire this year.

"It's a light that's very bright when it lights up," Moore said. "There's no way that you can't see the light, that's what it's there for. It's there to alert the engineer that there is an issue."

On Wednesday, SEPTA was faulted for its approach to addressing the fires. In February, flames destroyed a train car and sent hundreds of passengers running for safety in Delaware County.

Top federal transportation officials said they're concerned for passenger safety and demanded SEPTA take action to correct what it calls persistent dangers.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said this information from the federal government confirms the need for more funding.

"They have said that our railcars, many of them, they have outlived their lives. They're over 50 years old," Parker said.

Commuters shared frustration and welcomed additional federal oversight.

"It's shame on SEPTA," said Chuck Kendi. "If the lights indicate something should be taken out of service, then do so. This isn't complicated."

At 50 years old, the Silverliner IV model makes up two-thirds of the Regional Rail system.

People like Steve Williams from Collingdale are confident that SEPTA can step up inspections and improve maintenance.

And the federal government is demanding it.

"I don't have a doubt they'll be safe as long as they continue to do more and more maintenance work on these cars," Williams said.

SEPTA and federal investigators are still working to pinpoint the causes of these fires, which is why regulators said those warning lights are so important and cannot be ignored.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is directing SEPTA to inspect all 225 Silverliner IV cars before Oct. 30 and make safety modifications to alert engineers of elevated temperatures on mechanical equipment.