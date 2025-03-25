SEPTA bus riders frustrated with persistent "operator unavailability" delays, cancellations

Bus riders in the Philadelphia area are getting frustrated about persistent delays, which SEPTA blames on a chronic operator shortage.

The transit agency made several posts on X on Tuesday saying that due to operator unavailability, certain scheduled trips were subject to delays and cancellations. When that happens, people run late to work or school, or miss doctor's appointments.

"I catch a lot of different buses to get to work," Betty Thompson, a certified nursing assistant from West Philadelphia, said. "It's usually late a lot of the time."

CBS News Philadelphia asked SEPTA about the shortage and what it's doing to attract more drivers.

SEPTA has 2,962 bus drivers, trolley operators and trackless trolley operators on staff, but needs 196 more, according to assistant chief operating officer of bus operations Christopher Valentin.

"We initially were hiring 20 people a month, then it went to 40 people a month and now we're trying to hire 60 people every five weeks," Valentin said.

Valentin said SEPTA has been struggling with an operator shortage ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, but he hopes the agency will be fully staffed by early to mid-2026. He said the transit agency is pairing new operators with mentors and shortening the time it takes for them to earn the top rate.

"Right now, starting rate for employees will be $26.50," Valentin said. "Our top rate is $37 an hour."

Clifford Bush from Upper Darby in Delaware County said he used to be a SEPTA bus driver, but left because of the pandemic and personal issues. He said he is considering becoming a bus driver again.

"You got to control what's going on your bus and be aware of what's going on outside the bus," Bush said. "That's a difficult job, to be honest with you."

For people interested in learning more about the job, SEPTA is holding an information session at its headquarters on 1234 Market St. on Thursday, April 17, at 5 p.m.

The job offers paid training and operators can get their CDL license for free, officials said.