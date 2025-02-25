SEPTA to stress test bulletproof glass enclosures to protect bus drivers

SEPTA bus drivers secured safety improvements, including bulletproof glass enclosures for their vehicles, when they signed a new contract last year and avoided a strike.

The compartments were designed after the murder of Bernard Gribbin, who was driving a Route 23 bus on Germantown Avenue when he was shot multiple times by a passenger on Oct. 26, 2023 – sparking concerns about safety among drivers.

Now, those bulletproof enclosures will be put to the test.

SEPTA says on Tuesday, multiple SWAT officers will fire rounds at the bulletproof panes to test their durability.

Assuming the compartment holds up, a pilot program to install them on some buses will begin and those buses will hit the road this spring.

The glass enclosures were designed by Custom Glass Solutions of Trumbauersville, Bucks County. The Transport Workers Union of America, which represents thousands of SEPTA employees, says the enclosures are the first of their kind in the country.

Union officers from Philadelphia as well as other cities, including Houston and Miami, will be watching the demonstration.

"This safety measure is necessary because of the outrageous and grotesque level of violence against front-line transit workers," TWU International President John Samuelsen said in a statement. "We need to completely encapsulate Bus Operators to protect them from all sorts of attacks and threats, including gunfire. It's unacceptable that Bus Operators leaving home for work worry they might wind up in the emergency room, or worse."

Gribbin, 48, was described in an obituary as an Army veteran who was stationed in Germany and deployed to Bosnia from 1996 to 1999. The avid follower of pro wrestling lived in Abington, Montgomery County, and had worked for SEPTA for 12 years as a bus operator.