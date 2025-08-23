Riders in Philadelphia brace for disruption as SEPTA service cuts take effect on Sunday

Philadelphia commuters are heading into a week of disruption as sweeping SEPTA service cuts take effect Sunday. Trains and buses will run less frequently, and some routes will disappear altogether.

Riders say the changes, which were once a distant concern, are now hitting home.

"I had hoped we were actually going to pull it together, and then when we didn't, I was like — no, they're not actually going to do it," said Tashera Dean, who rides SEPTA to work and graduate classes at Drexel University.

Dean and her friend Susan Mbombab, who also relies on SEPTA for commuting to work, said the upcoming cuts have them dreading their daily trips.

"It's going to make everything horrible. Traffic's going to be horrible," Mbombab said.

Starting Sunday, Aug. 24, SEPTA will begin eliminating 32 bus routes and shortening another 16. Dozens of bus, trolley, and subway lines will also see reduced service. Most of the reductions will take effect Sunday, and the remainder will follow on Monday.

While Broad Street Line trains will still run to Citizens Bank Park, service will be less frequent and special express trains for games have been eliminated. Phillies fans expressed concern about the impact on game-day travel.

"You have to get on SEPTA to get here quickly, and if you want to leave the stadium, you have to get on SEPTA," said Gabby Cairone, who attended Saturday's game.

Billy May, another fan, also expressed disappointment.

"Now what will we do?" he said.

Mayor Parker said Sunday that she is worried about the cuts but encouraged residents to come together and trust state lawmakers to find a solution.

"This is Philadelphia. We're going to do the best we can with what we have," Parker said.

Meanwhile, commuters are scrambling to adjust their schedules.

"For class, I get out at 8:50 and a lot of those curfews are at 9 o'clock," Dean said. "I don't know what I'm going to do."

Fare increases begin Sept. 1.

The Philadelphia Phillies, in a release on Saturday, encouraged fans attending Sunday's game at Citizens Bank Park to allow extra travel time due to the SEPTA service changes.

"For fans driving to the Sports Complex, tailgating parking lots will continue to open five hours before the first pitch, with all other parking lots opening three hours before the first pitch, for Phillies home games," the team said in the release.