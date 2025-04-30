Bus driver who pushed car down Philadelphia street hit gas instead of brake, quit his job, SEPTA says

The bus driver who hit a car with his bus and pushed it down a Philadelphia street no longer works for SEPTA, a spokesperson for the transit authority said Wednesday.

The video of the incident that went viral earlier this month showed a SEPTA bus pushing a red SUV down Roosevelt Boulevard near Sanger Street.

Two people were inside the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

The driver said he hit the gas instead of the brake, and a SEPTA investigation did not find anything to refute that, spokesperson Andrew Busch said. All mechanical systems on the bus were inspected and everything was working the way it's supposed to, Busch said, and it does not appear the driver fell asleep.

The question of why the driver kept going after hitting the car "hasn't been fully answered," according to the spokesperson.

The driver quit after the incident, Busch said.