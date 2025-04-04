Watch CBS News
7 people injured after SEPTA bus hits vehicle, pushes down street in Northeast Philadelphia, SEPTA says

By Jessica MacAulay, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

Seven people were injured after a Route 82 SEPTA bus hit a car and continued to push it down the street in Northeast Philadelphia Friday afternoon, according to SEPTA.

A spokesperson for the transit agency said the bus made contact with the red car shown in a screenshot from a video of the incident below, which happened near Roosevelt Boulevard and Sanger Street. 

Five people aboard the bus and two passengers in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the SEPTA spokesperson said. 

SEPTA Transit police are reviewing video as they investigate the incident. 

septa-bus-instagram-video.png
@WTTWPodcast on Instagram
Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

