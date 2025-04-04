7 people injured after SEPTA bus hits vehicle, pushes down street in Northeast Philadelphia, SEPTA says

Seven people were injured after a Route 82 SEPTA bus hit a car and continued to push it down the street in Northeast Philadelphia Friday afternoon, according to SEPTA.

A spokesperson for the transit agency said the bus made contact with the red car shown in a screenshot from a video of the incident below, which happened near Roosevelt Boulevard and Sanger Street.

Five people aboard the bus and two passengers in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the SEPTA spokesperson said.

SEPTA Transit police are reviewing video as they investigate the incident.

