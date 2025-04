SEPTA bus pushes vehicle down Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia This was a frightening scene along Roosevelt Boulevard late Friday afternoon. A SEPTA bus pushing an SUV on the boulevard near Sanger Street around 4 p.m. SEPTA officials said the bus made contact with the vehicle that had two people inside and pushed it down the street through traffic. The occupants in the SUV and five people on the bus suffered minor injuries. SEPTA police are investigating.