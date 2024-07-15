Searing heat returns to Philadelphia region this week as unusually hot summer continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The searing heat is back again, with highs on Monday in the mid and upper 90s in the Philadelphia region. Add in humidity, and many areas across the Delaware Valley will feel like 103-106 degrees. In addition, we'll be watching for pop-up showers and storms once again, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. At this point, the area is under a marginal risk, which means isolated strong to severe storms are possible. If any storms get to that criteria, it will mainly be for damaging winds.

Tuesday will likely be the hottest day, when the air temperature itself may get to 100 degrees. While not a record for the date (the record is 102 degrees in 1998), it would be the first triple-digit day since 2012. Whether 98 or 99, the heat index will likely be 106-110 degrees during peak heat of the day in the afternoon, so take it seriously. Check on neighbors; wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing; and try to limit outdoor activities. Pop-up storms will affect parts of our area, helping to relieve the heat wherever the rain falls.

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday will be hot and humid with storms as a cold front moves through the area. For this reason, we've issued Next Weather Alert days for all three days.

If you've been thinking the summer has been hotter than you remember, you may be right! As of Sunday, the Philadelphia area has had 20 days with a high of 90 degrees or greater. That is the most to date since 2012.

Stay with the Next Weather alert Team for the latest updates on the heat and the storms.

7-day forecast

Monday: High of 97, low of 76, NEXT Weather Alert for heat

Tuesday: High of 99, low of 76, NEXT Weather Alert for heat and storms

Wednesday: High of 95, low of 78, NEXT Weather Alert for heat and storms

Thursday: High of 85, low of 74, showers and a few storms

Friday: High of 88, low of 68, partly cloudy

Saturday: High of 88, low of 68, partly cloudy

Sunday: High of 89, low of 70, partly cloudy