New Jersey judge refuses to throw out evidence in case against driver accused of hitting, killing Gaudreau brothers

A New Jersey judge refused to throw out evidence in the case against Sean Higgins, the man accused of hitting and killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew while driving drunk last year.

Higgins' attorneys argued any statements he made on the night of the crash after he said he "felt like" he needed a lawyer should be excluded from his upcoming trial.

The judge, Superior Court Judge Michael Silvanio, ruled Monday that the evidence will remain.

The Gaudreaus were bicycling near their hometown on County Road 551 and Stumpy Lane in Oldmans Township on the eve of their sister's wedding on Aug. 29, 2024, when they were struck and killed.

Johnny Gaudreau, known as "Johnny Hockey," was set to start his third season with the Columbus Blue Jackets after eight seasons with the Calgary Flames. Matthew Gaudreau played hockey at Boston College, like his older brother, and was working as a high school coach.

Higgins, of nearby Woodstown, New Jersey, is charged with two counts each of reckless vehicular homicide and aggravated manslaughter, along with evidence tampering and leaving the scene of an accident.

In April, a judge upheld charges against Higgins and rejected his attorney's argument that the Gaudreau brothers' drinking contributed to their deaths.

The Gaudreaus' family and their community are raising money to build an adaptive playground at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, New Jersey, in their honor. The men's mother, Jane, worked at the school for students with disabilitie for decades, and her sons volunteered there.