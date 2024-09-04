Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, shares tribute on Instagram after fatal crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nearly a week after his death, Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, shared an emotional tribute to her late husband on Instagram on the third anniversary of their wedding.

"I never post this much but John deserves it," Meredith Gaudreau wrote on Wednesday night. "3 years ago today I became yours forever. One of the best days of my life, including the night we got engaged and the days we brought our babies into the world. The day I met you I remember saying to myself, omg I'm going to marry him. And every day after that kept getting better and better. I love you forever John and I am so proud to be your wife."

Johnny Gaudreau, an NHL player for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his brother, Matthew, were killed in a crash last week in Salem County, New Jersey, after they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.

The Gaudreau brothers were riding bicycles on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, Salem County, when they were struck by a man driving a Jeep.

Police said the driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown, New Jersey, attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he hit the Gaudreau brothers, who were riding along the right side of the road. Higgins has since been charged with two counts of death by auto. Police said Higgins admitted to having five to six beers before the accident.

Since the fatal crash, the hockey communities in Philadelphia, New Jersey and across the country have given support to the Gaudreau family.

On Wednesday night, the Columbus Blue Jackets held a vigil outside Nationwide Arena to remember the Gaudreau brothers. The Calgary Flames will also hold a vigil.