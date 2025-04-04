Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau wanted this adaptive playground to be built in NJ. It's almost funded.

Gaudreau Family 5K will help fund new adaptive playground in Westville, New Jersey

Gaudreau Family 5K will help fund new adaptive playground in Westville, New Jersey

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's family members are on a mission to turn their darkest days into a shining light for a school community, and they have never been closer to reaching their goal.

This spring, they're hoping to cross the finish line.

The Gaudreaus, along with members of the hockey community, are organizing the first Gaudreau Family 5K. It's meant to honor the lives of John and Matt and raise money for an adaptive playground at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, New Jersey.

One look at the smiling students at ADS, and it's easy to see why Jane Gaudreau and her family have made the school in Gloucester County part of a personal mission.

Jane has spent months raising money for the school's much-needed adaptive playground in honor of her sons after they were tragically killed last summer by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey.

Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau after Boston College won the Beanpot title on Feb. 10, 2014. Richard T Gagnon / Getty Images

"They both loved children so much that to see children playing on the playground would just, you know, mean the world to them," Gaudreau says.

ADS is a second family for the Gaudreaus. Jane has worked at the school for more than 40 years. John and Matt volunteered there as kids. And even as a superstar in the NHL, John never forgot his roots. He started fundraising for the playground years ago when Jane's mother passed.

"They said, 'let's just say in lieu of flowers, give donations to the playground,'" Jane said.

ADS is a nonprofit school for more than 135 students with disabilities. But in its current state, the playground is crumbling and inaccessible to many.

Jane Gaudreau, her family and the hockey community are organizing the first Gaudreau Family 5K, meant to honor the lives of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau and raise money for an adaptive playground at Archbishop Damiano School. CBS News Philadelphia

"We want adapted swings, adapted slides, equipment that children in wheelchairs can actually have access to," Principal Michele McCloskey says.

The school is now preparing for the next big fundraising push through a 5K run and walk. The Gaudreau Family 5K in May has already attracted more than 800 participants, but more support is needed for the school to reach its goal.

ADS is getting closer to raising the $600,000 needed for the adaptive playground. It has now raised $400,000. When CBS News Philadelphia first started following this story, the school had only raised $100,000.

"Our next steps are to finalize equipment and colors and really get the timeline set for the playground," School Business Manager Nicole Maldonado says. "So, we're hoping after this 5K, it's obtainable."

The current playground at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, New Jersey. CBS News Philadelphia

Jane can already imagine the day these students step foot on their safe, inclusive playground.

"And I know that John and Matty would be so proud of us," Gaudreau said. "I just know that they're going to be looking down and so proud. They'll be with us that day when we, you know, have the opening day. And I just know they'll love it."

Registration for the Gaudreau Family 5K Run, Walk and Family Fun Day is open. The event will take place at Washington Lake Park in Sewell on Saturday, May 31, from 8 a.m. until noon.

The competitive race is still open, but the walk has already sold out. Organizers say that should not deter participants. Those interested in supporting the Gaudreaus' mission can still participate virtually by signing up and walking anywhere at any time.

Organizers are also looking for sponsors and donors for their basket auction.

A rendering shows how a new adaptive playground could look at Archbishop Damiano School in New Jersey. CBS News Philadelphia