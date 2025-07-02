In Sea Isle City, New Jersey, rain doesn't stop families from enjoying beach, games and more

Wednesday was not the ideal beach day down the shore, but many families found different ways to soak up the fun as the countdown to the Fourth of July begins.

It was a soggy start to the day in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, but the rain didn't stop the Carrig family from taking a long bike ride, and they practically had the promenade to themselves.

"The bike has a nice umbrella because we didn't pack umbrellas, and we got some trash bags, and they got their helmets. I don't think we could have steered around people, so this was nice," Lauren Carrig said.

Many families are already down the shore ahead of the holiday weekend, and with the wet, dreary weather outside, the Boardwalk Casino arcade was filled with customers. It was a welcome forecast for the small business.

"This is kind of a great start for us. Rain definitely brings people off the beach into the arcade, so it's a good day to kick off the holiday weekend," said Ryan Kiska, the manager at Boardwalk Casino.

By late afternoon, the sun started shining down over Sea Isle. With the changing weather and water conditions, lifeguards want families to have fun but they also want everyone to be safe.

"Always swim only when guards are present. A lot of people don't understand the hazards and how dangerous the ocean can be," said Sea Isle Beach Patrol Chief Renny Steele.

"The town is certainly busy, and this is a popular week for rentals. We have a lot of weekly rentals happening in town throughout the Summer, but this is always a cherished week to be at the shore because of Independence Day," said Katherine Custer, the director of the Department of Community Services.

Sea Isle will kick off the festivities with a bicycle decorating contest on Thursday at Excursion Park. On Friday, the Fourth of July will begin with the annual Junior Olympics Competition, which is a tradition the Carrig family plans to compete in.

"Then, we'll just be on the beach all day, barbecue, and fireworks," Carrig said.

It wouldn't be the Fourth of July without fireworks. They will be launched from an ocean barge near 50th Street Beach. The show will begin around 9:15 pm Friday.

The CBS News Philadelphia NEXT Weather team says conditions will clear up for a sunny Fourth in our region.