Philadelphia roofer gives new meaning to "Fly, Eagles Fly"

Philadelphia's Scott the Roofer gives new meaning to "Fly, Eagles Fly"

The City of Brotherly Love is known for its murals and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Scott Tisdale, also known as Scott the Roofer, has been working on roofs since he was 13 years old. His passion soon became a business that started in Port Richmond.

Tisdale, along with a couple of artists, sees roofs as blank canvas'.

"We just started writing sports memorabilia, people passing away, we did tributes, we even did, 'Diddy on the roof,'" Tisdale said.

CBS News Philadelphia

That mural was created in response to the internet buzz surrounding a sexual assault lawsuit involving music mogul Sean John Combs, better known by his stage name, Diddy.

Tisdale said his favorite designs are inspired by our beloved Eagles.

"We did a guy pissing on the Kansas City symbol, that one is really great," Tisdale said.

That mural was done two years ago right before Super Bowl LVII.

And this year the most requested mural is of rapper and comedian Gillie Da King.

CBS News Philadelphia

"He's like the star of the team. He's giving everyone the pep that everyone needed," Tisdale said.

Tisdale is now working on a special mural following the Eagles' Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.